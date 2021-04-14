Lucid joins Asana Partners with Lucidchart integration

Lucid, a provider of visual collaboration software, announced it has joined the newly launched Asana Partners program as a Technology Partner with a new Lucidchart integration to support distributed teams within existing workflows. This new integration will enable Lucidchart users to embed diagrams, flowcharts, and more into Asana project briefs, allowing teams to view Lucidchart documents without switching between applications. Asana users will be able to leverage Lucidchart’s intelligent diagramming to add visual context, enable faster decision making with real-time data insights, and streamline workflows across teams directly in Asana.

As part of the Lucid visual collaboration suite, Lucidchart works in conjunction with Lucidspark, a digital whiteboard solution, to help teams work more effectively within the systems where they already work. The new Asana and Lucidchart integration helps create a single source of truth which will enable distributed teams to plan effectively, measure how they’re tracking toward their goals and easily automate workflows, so they can move faster and collaborate seamlessly. The integration between Asana and Lucidchart can be accessed through the Asana App Directory.

https://lucid.co ▪︎ https://www.lucidchart.com/