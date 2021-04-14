InfluxData releases InfluxDB Notebooks

InfluxData creator of the time series database InfluxDB, announced the general availability of InfluxDB Notebooks, a new capability to improve communication for software development teams, and enhance productivity within InfluxDB Cloud by allowing developers to discuss time series data analyses and trends inside the platform rather than switching conversations to third-party messaging applications. It also allows users to create a durable artifact that shows teams how time series data is analyzed to solve business problems. Developer teams can:

Design time series data pipelines with dynamic data, live code, and real-time visualizations, all with inline explanatory notes, effectively showing their work and sharing it with others

Share incident investigations to explain root cause following service outages, and build runbooks to avoid future outages

Document how IoT sensor data has been collected, normalized, enriched and downsampled to facilitate preventive maintenance and forecast device obsolescence

InfluxDB Annotations will soon follow InfluxDB Notebooks and enables adding notes directly on dashboard cells to highlight and explain the meaning of anomalies in time series data and coordinate troubleshooting efforts. These new capabilities improve collaboration between developers, SREs, and every stakeholder involved in time series collection, enrichment, and analysis, and lets teams weave together computational information such as code, data and statistics with narrative, and graphs.

https://www.influxdata.com