Collabware announces three Collabspace products

Collabware, a provider of information governance automation software, announced the release of three distinct products under the Collabspace brand. The content management cloud service has segmented into tiers to provide focused and advanced features for secure archiving, accurate search, and compliant records management; named: Collabspace ARCHIVE, Collabspace DISCOVERY, and Collabspace CONTINUUM. Collabspace connects to and streams all content sources together within a data lake archive to bring control and visibility to an organization’s structured and unstructured data assets.

Collabspace ARCHIVE supports cross-system data access, auditing, recovery, and search. Electronic files and email content are transparently and automatically archived into a data lake while keeping content fully available and searchable.

Collabspace DISCOVERY automatically indexes all data to enable search capabilities, also revealing dark and hidden data, also useful for processing Freedom of Information (FOI) or General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requests.

Collabspace CONTINUUM automates records activities to meet your legislative and regulatory compliance requirements. Files are also auto-categorized to a file plan so proper retention policies can be applied.

Collabspace pricing starts from $600 per compute segment, per month and is billed annually (with volume discounts available). One compute segment equates to 1TB of data (approximately 5 million items @ 200KB each).

https://collabware.com