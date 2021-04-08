Myplanet joins MACH Alliance

Myplanet announced it has joined the MACH Alliance, the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open technology ecosystems. Myplanet was an early pioneer in the headless and composable technology space, having specialized in their implementation since its founding in 2009. Joining the MACH Alliance is another public step forward in Myplanet’s mission to advocate for and support the use of composable and headless technology. Myplanet already partners with multiple MACH Alliance members including Amplience, commercetools, Algolia, and Contentful. Joining the Alliance means more opportunity for Myplanet customers to access best-of-breed technology for building custom digital experiences.

This announcement follows Myplanet launching six pre-composed solutions that help large retailers and direct-to-consumer brands execute more quickly while building high-quality customer experiences. A common challenge with MACH architecture is the time required to connect multiple platforms in a custom digital experience. Myplanet’s pre-composed solutions offer speed to execution while freeing up resources for brands to customize their unique experience differentiators with best-in-class headless and composable technology.

https://www.myplanet.com