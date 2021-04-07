MarkLogic adds AWS Glue Connector

MarkLogic Corporation announced the general availability of a custom connector for AWS Glue, a managed, serverless data integration service to create, run, and monitor data integration pipelines. The MarkLogic Connector for Glue further integrates MarkLogic with the AWS cloud ecosystem and makes it easy for developers to quickly run extract, transform, and load (ETL) jobs using familiar tools. The new connector is easily accessible in the AWS marketplace and can be used within Glue Studio, a visual interface that embraces a low code/no code approach to data integration.

The MarkLogic Connector for AWS Glue can be used for both the ingestion and consumption of data into and out of a MarkLogic Data Hub. Users can load data from and export data to various AWS services like Amazon S3, Amazon Redshift, and third-party data stores like Oracle and Snowflake. Data flows can be in bulk or streaming and the connector is designed for complex operational and analytical workloads.

https://www.marklogic.com/blog/marklogic-connector-for-aws-glue-now-available-on-aws-marketplace/