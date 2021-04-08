Elastic and Confluent to enhance Kafka and Elasticsearch experience

Elastic announced an expanded strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to deliver the best integrated product experience to the Apache Kafka and Elasticsearch community. Through this alliance, Elastic and Confluent will enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities to help users easily combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka. Elastic and Confluent plan further enhancements to the product experience for users by:

Strengthening the native integration between Elastic Cloud and Confluent Cloud

Enriching the Elasticsearch Service Sink Connector in Confluent

Developing packaged joint solutions for specific use cases

Introducing easier ways to output data from Kafka in an Elastic Common Schema

Elastic has long provided native support for Kafka to help centralized logging and monitoring customers monitor the health and performance of their Kafka pipelines in Elasticsearch. In addition, users have the choice of a jointly built and fully managed Elasticsearch Service Sink Connector in Confluent Cloud that eliminates the need for customers to take on the difficult task of managing their own Kafka clusters. This gives organizations the ability to seamlessly stream data moving through Kafka into Elasticsearch on all major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

