Magnolia partners with Attraqt

Magnolia, a content management system (CMS) provider announced a strategic partnership with Attraqt Group PLC, aligning Attraqt’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search and personalization offerings with Magnolia’s content platform, to provide retailers with technical efficiency without losing the practitioners desires to be more relevant and faster to market.

The partnership will enable retailers and other businesses to curate their digital experiences, with preview experience for channels, devices, personas and scheduled campaigns. With today’s consumers typically entering a site in a more surgical manner, Magnolia believes that experiences need to be adaptive to the changing cohort, while not forgetting those that mainly navigate via promotions or merchandising. Attraqt provides a set of API-enabled, algorithm-driven, SaaS services covering personalization, search, navigation, merchandising, recommendations, and internationalization. The Attraqt platform orchestrates AI models in real-time while allowing clients to integrate their own algorithms.

https://www.magnolia-cms.com/de_DE/story/magnolia-partners-with-attraqt-to-bring-cross-functional-collaboration-in-the-new-dxp-stack.html, https://www.attraqt.com/

