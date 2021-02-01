Zendesk unveils new suite with messaging

Zendesk, Inc. announced the general availability of a comprehensive messaging solution as part of the new Zendesk Suite. The new package brings together all Zendesk’s service capabilities, including messaging, into an offering that brings more simplicity to the enterprise. Zendesk’s messaging tools are designed to give businesses the ability to have continuous, convenient, and personalized conversations whether customers want to text, chat on their computer, reach out over WhatsApp, and more, for a better customer experience. Companies can now provide connected conversational experiences across web, mobile, and social channels that work out-of-the-box with built in automation and the ability to scale to support modern enterprise needs. Zendesk’s messaging solution also offers proactive notifications, enabling specialized third-party bots, and allowing customers to transact directly within the conversation when browsing products, reserving seats, or making payments. As part of the new Zendesk Suite, Zendesk also packaged all its service capabilities into one solution with five new plans to meet a variety of business needs.

