Alchemy Software updates localization management platform

Alchemy Software Development, provider of visual software localization solutions and a division of TransPerfect, marks its 20th anniversary with the release of Alchemy Catalyst 2021, the latest iteration of its enterprise translation platform. Already recognized for its support of software formats in the industry, Alchemy Catalyst 2021 adds several features and capabilities for translators to streamline the localization process.

Alchemy Software Development’s Catalyst platform offers software localization solutions for multinational organizations looking to expand applications into new markets. Visual reporting tools help accelerate the localization process, while advanced translation memory technology increases overall translation accuracy and reduces implementation costs and timelines. With faster performance as a core design goal for this release, Alchemy Catalyst 2021 includes:

A new Project Manager feature, which allows the user to see statistics for multiple translation tool kits without opening them

The ability to sort and filter validation errors with the Validation Expert tool

Support for native RoboHelp and EPUB formats, adding to Catalyst’s existing native support for MadCap project files

https://www.alchemysoftware.com/products/alchemy_catalyst.html