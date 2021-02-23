Melax Technologies launches LANN for text annotation

Melax Technologies announced the release of LANN, a text annotation, natural language processing (NLP) product for AI-assisted, team-based projects. Based on NLP and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Melax Tech’s text annotation capabilities combine automated machine learning workflows with client input to create high-quality annotated datasets. LANN is deployed in multiple use cases in the medical field, including phenotyping algorithms, clinical chart review, and drug repurposing. LANN was developed to assist users to comb through professional journals and literature to develop a myriad of projects, within the life sciences and across commercial and academic disciplines.

LANN’s functionality supports client projects by providing a rich array of team-based communication and sophisticated quality control tools. This allows teams to review results and make adjustments that result in superior annotation outcome. The resulting datasets provide high performance including use in downstream artificial intelligence or machine-learning applications. Standard and enterprise versions allow commercial and large-scale entities to build large-team projects, programs and custom solutions. With flexible pricing options, Melax Tech provides clients with the advantage to grow research projects over time affordably. Melax Technologies also announced that LANN is available at no cost for educational projects.

