Fulcrum adds mobile image privacy protection

Fulcrum announced a new AI-based, privacy-protecting capability within their no-code mobile application platform that automatically detects objects in photos that mobile workers collect in the field. In addition to leveraging information about physical assets to optimize workflows and performance reporting, customers can set Fulcrum to obscure any faces it detects using graphical blurring. Fulcrum enables mobile workers to take photos that document safety, quality, environmental, and other processes. By using AI to automatically detect objects in those photos, Fulcrum enables new flows of information based on the objects that are in the work environment.

In some cases, photographic data collected using Fulcrum meets the definition of personally identifiable information (PII) according to privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. Photographic data can be among the most challenging to manage from a data privacy perspective. Photos aren’t intended to capture PII, but a face in a photo can be used to identify a specific person and therefore is considered PII as defined by most global privacy regulations. Fulcrum enables organizations to screen photos for faces automatically and blur them without manual effort. This screening takes place on the mobile device where the inspection or other data collection is taking place, ensuring that no unblurred faces are transmitted into the cloud or stored in a server.

https://www.fulcrumapp.com/