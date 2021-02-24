Appfire acquires Bolo Software

Appfire, a provider of apps for software development teams, announced the acquisition of Bolo Software, an Atlassian Marketplace application provider. As part of the acquisition, Bolo Software founder, Jason Boileau, will join Appfire’s team of technologists. Jason brings several years of experience in developing products that help teams create and share content in Confluence. Since 2012, Bolo Software has created solutions that help organizations use Atlassian products to their full potential. Bolo’s line of publication apps includes LaTeX Math, a popular solution that provides enterprise teams with math formatting on Confluence pages including adding equations and units to pages. Other Bolo Software products include Numbered Captions and Easy Numbered Headings.

