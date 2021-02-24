dotData launches dotData Cloud for BI

dotData, provider of data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, announced dotData Cloud, AI-automation software platform and services designed to provide business intelligence (BI) teams with the ability to automate AI/ML development. The solution was developed specifically to support growing enterprise organizations with small or no data science teams who want to launch or accelerate their data science practice. dotData Cloud is currently available as an all-inclusive bundle that includes technology and support to assist organizations in developing and deploying their first model, with a 45-day, risk-free, no-money guarantee.

dotData’s AI-powered feature engineering automatically discovers, evaluates and features by transforming hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows into a single feature table, automating the most manual data science projects that are fundamental to developing predictive analytics solutions. It also democratizes data science by enabling BI developers and data engineers to make enterprise data science scalable and sustainable. dotData is also designed to operationalize AI/ML models by producing both feature and ML scoring pipelines in production, which IT teams can then quickly integrate with business workflows. With the dotData GUI, AI/ML development becomes a five-minute operation, requiring neither significant data science experience nor SQL/Python/R coding.

