Google Cloud and MongoDB expand partnership

MongoDB, Inc. and Google Cloud announced an expanded five-year partnership that will extend their existing go-to-market relationship and provide a deeper integration of Google Cloud products with MongoDB’s global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas. As a fully-managed service directly integrated with the Google Cloud Console and Marketplace, MongoDB Atlas gives joint customers integrated billing and support. Customers get a single bill for all Google Cloud services as well as MongoDB Atlas, and can use their Google Cloud spending commitments toward Atlas. The service is now available as a “pay as you go” offering on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

With this expanded partnership, MongoDB is enabling developers to integrate Atlas with Google Cloud products, including Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Dataproc, Dataflow, Cloud Run, App Engine, Cloud Functions, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and Tensorflow. Additionally, Google Cloud’s mainframe modernization solutions now support MongoDB Atlas and help customers convert legacy COBOL code on mainframes into modern Java-based applications built on MongoDB. Together, G4 and MongoDB Atlas accelerate the modernization and migration process for organizations moving their business-critical workloads to the cloud.

