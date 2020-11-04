Markzware added QXPMarkz macOS to Q2ID bundle

Markzware, a software developer for the printing, publishing and graphic design industries, added QXPMarkz macOS, with InDesign 2021 support, to the Q2ID bundle. If you own a current, qualifying Q2ID License, you can use the License Link provided to you at the time of purchase, to access the update. QXPMarkz, part of the new “Markz” line of applications, is replacing Q2ID. The stand-alone QXPMarkz application allows you to convert and open your QuarkXPress documents in Adobe InDesign, without the need for the QuarkXPress application. QXPMarkz converts Quark files to IDML, which opens up several possibilities. Mainly, it allows you to convert Quark files to InDesign without having QuarkXPress loaded on your computer, but, it also allows you to send those IDML files to Affinity Publisher version 1.8 or higher.

QXPMarkz also has the ability to export the text out of a QXP file and save it as plain text, RTF or HTML. Another trick is you get a rough preview of the QXP file. This preview can be exported as several different bitmap formats including PNG and JPEG. And finally, you can view a file inspector panel with file details, including the number of images and fonts detected in the QXP file. System requirements for QXPMarkz include macOS 10.12 or newer, 4GB of RAM, 1024×768 display, and an Internet connection. (Note: A Windows version is in the works.) For those who would like a perpetual license of QXPMarkz, you can purchase via the QXPMarkz page on the markzware.com website and through authorized Resellers.