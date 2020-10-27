Wazoku integrates with Jira

Idea management software and services firm Wazoku announced a new integration with Atlassian’s Jira Cloud, that will see Wazoku’s platform embedded into Jira, allowing users to join the dots between collaborative ideas and project delivery. Users can connect their Jira projects directly to their Wazoku challenges (the Wazoku term for an innovation call for ideas). This means that ideas within Jira can move upstream, be given clarity and be prioritised against a specific pain point, and ideas within Wazoku can be passed seamlessly to a Jira project for development and delivery. Wazoku’s enterprise software is built to integrate with a suite of enterprise tools and platforms, providing low friction user adoption and seamless data and user flows cross platform.

