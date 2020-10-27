Solace updates PubSub+ Event Portal

Solace announced the general availability of a new version of PubSub+ Event Portal that makes it easier for developers and solution architects to discover, catalog, govern, and visualize Apache Kafka event streams, including those from Confluent and Amazon MSK. Solace first announced these capabilities at Kafka Summit in August and has worked with beta customers to refine functionality and usability. PubSub+ Event Portal gives application teams the ability to:

Discover and import Apache Kafka events and application interactions;

Catalog event streams already used within Apache Kafka environments;

Visualize Apache Kafka topologies;

Audit to flag discrepancies between design intent and runtime; and,

Add application and event governance to Apache Kafka data.

PubSub+ Event Portal’s new Kafka-centric capabilities are generally available now.

https://solace.com/products/portal/kafka/