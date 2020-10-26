OpenText releases Cloud Edition (CE) 20.4

OpenText announced the release of Cloud Edition (CE) 20.4. This release delivers updates, enhancements, and new features across OpenText products and services. These include new SaaS applications, new cloud services, customer-driven features, and a completely new developer cloud with documented APIs, connectors to other business applications, and a developer community for customers and partners. The OpenText Cloud provides flexible deployment options with managed service expertise and run-anywhere software, amplified through partnerships with the major public cloud providers. Cloud Edition 20.4 provides updates across the five OpenText Clouds:

The OpenText Business Network Cloud connects any business, person, system, or thing to build adaptive, ethical, and sustainable trading networks.

The OpenText Content Cloud connects content to digital business to improve user productivity while meeting legal compliance and governance requirements.

The OpenText Experience Cloud delivers an omni-channel personalized experience to customers.

The OpenText Developer Cloud enables developers to build applications and solution extensions quickly and cost effectively using service-based capabilities in the cloud.

The OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides organizations with the tools they need to keep intellectual property, customer records and sensitive financial information protected.

Underpinning the OpenText Cloud are AI and Automation solutions. OpenText Magellan provides pre-built components that can be individually deployed, and the OpenText AppWorks platform enables business and technical users to rapidly build applications. Major enhancements for AppWorks in CE 20.4 include the launch of AppWorks Integration framework for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and new Solution Accelerators that accelerate the development of case management.

