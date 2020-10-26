Powtoon launches new Visual Communication Platform

Powtoon announced the launch of their centralised Visual Communication Platform offering for companies to create, manage, distribute, and track unlimited pieces of visual content. The new Visual Communication Platform by Powtoon is designed to make business employees collaborate more effectively, gain alignment across departments, and increase productivity. Powtoon is best known for its tools to create quick, easy and cost-effective video animations for internal communications, training and development, and marketing and sales. Based on this experience, Powtoon is addressing the pain points felt by companies in the whole lifecycle of video creation and distribution under one platform. Existing clients will continue to be supported through Powtoon’s current offering with new tools augmenting the current platform. New features including screen capture, detailed character (avatar) customisation, advanced management capabilities and detailed analytics will be rolled out.

