Epicor updates ECM Essentials bundle

Epicor Software Corporation announced that it has released a new DocStar Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Essentials bundle. DocStar ECM Essentials is an out-of-the-box solution bundle that can be deployed quickly for managing documents and processes within a browser. Customers can easily sync content from remote workers to the home office. The solution helps organizations support work from home with cloud or on-premises deployment and automated workflow processing. DocStar ECM Essentials includes the choice of one or more of the following use cases:

Accounts Payable and related accounting documents

Human Resources and employee files

General document management, including but not limited to contracts, client files, and orders

DocStar ECM Essentials is generally available today.

https://www.docstar.com/ecm-essentials