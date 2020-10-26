Epicor Software Corporation announced that it has released a new DocStar Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Essentials bundle. DocStar ECM Essentials is an out-of-the-box solution bundle that can be deployed quickly for managing documents and processes within a browser. Customers can easily sync content from remote workers to the home office. The solution helps organizations support work from home with cloud or on-premises deployment and automated workflow processing. DocStar ECM Essentials includes the choice of one or more of the following use cases:
- Accounts Payable and related accounting documents
- Human Resources and employee files
- General document management, including but not limited to contracts, client files, and orders
DocStar ECM Essentials is generally available today.
https://www.docstar.com/ecm-essentials