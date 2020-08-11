Epicor releases DocStar ECM for ArcGIS

Epicor Software Corporation announced its DocStar product line has released a new DocStar Enterprise Content Management (ECM) connector for ArcGIS. DocStar ECM for ArcGIS is a conduit for organizations to connect Geographic Information System (GIS) spatial information and related documents accessible in real-time via an interactive map. Users can easily access GIS layers and features in the cloud and on-premises, while instantly displaying GIS maps, data, and documents. The solution also allows users to find documents related to a location by simply clicking on a map and search for documents using a combination of geometry or text content. DocStar ECM connector for ArcGIS is generally available today.

https://www.docstar.com/esri-arcgis