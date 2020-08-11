Sony Ci to include enterprise asset management

Sony Electronics’ cloud-native professional media management and collaboration platform, Ci, is expanding its feature set to include enterprise asset management. The debut of Ci Catalog enables enterprises to build and securely manage centralized libraries of rich media and make them easily accessible to stakeholders across teams, departments, divisions, or companies.

The new Ci Catalog offering integrates with Workspace, Ci’s solution for production, and postproduction workflows with remote acquisition, media processing, and collaboration. With the addition of Catalog, Ci provides content owners, studios, production companies, broadcasters, sports leagues, music labels, and large corporations with a comprehensive system that supports content management. Ci provides accelerated file transfer, collaboration/review and approval, digital asset management, transcoding, and archive with a single SaaS subscription. Ci’s REST APIs enable integration with third-party systems and workflows.

https://www.sonymcs.com