Claravine integrates with Adobe Experience Manager to manage metadata

Claravine announced its integration with Adobe Experience Manager, providing a way to control content metadata and tagging within Experience Manager Sites, Experience Manager Assets, and more. The integration comes at a time when digital transformations and digital experience initiatives are challenged with managing marketing metadata across fragmented marketing technology stacks.

With Claravine, users can connect to Adobe Experience Manager and quickly view and manage data about all the video, images, web pages, product offers and other assets that are part of their campaign. Then, as Claravine standardizes the data model for all areas of digital marketing operations, users can find missing metadata and sync it back into Adobe Experience Manager. Claravine’s integration with Adobe Experience Manager helps teams to:

Streamline the deployment and governance of all Adobe Experience Manager metadata with other systems for content owners and marketing teams

Optimize the marketing data layer with richer metadata and in-depth attributes

https://www.claravine.com