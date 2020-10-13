Elastic partners with VetsinTech

Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced it has partnered with VetsinTech to enable veterans to accelerate their careers in tech. Elastic will join the VetsinTech employer coalition, where they will offer free training, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to veterans and active duty military transitioning from military to civilian life. VetsinTech is a national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based education, employment, and entrepreneurship programs. The organization connects global technology companies with its more than 30,000 members through training and career development programs. The partnership with VetsinTech supports the organizations’ shared objective to support current and returning veterans who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Elastic has a large community of users across industries that use Elastic solutions to achieve their essential missions, including active duty military and veterans.

https://www.elastic.co/federal/veterans, https://vetsintech.co