Box introduces annotations for iPad, deeper integrations with Microsoft Teams, other enhancements

Provider of cloud content management, Box, Inc., announced new capabilities to help organizations support secure collaboration. These announcements, which will be featured tomorrow at BoxWorks Digital, will help customers bring content and business processes together in a single platform — reducing risk, improving collaboration, and making it easier to work securely from anywhere, on any device or application. Box will introduce:

Annotations for iPad and Mobile:

Just like on the web, users can simply select text, an image, or highlight anywhere and leave a comment on the preview of a document, and Box will automatically create and send a push notification to collaborators. Support for Apple Pencil, provides the ability to leave free-form mark-ups and text comments directly on files in Box from iPad. Handwritten notes can automatically be converted to typed text with Apple Scribble so they can be added to documents or text boxes.

Enhancements to Box Relay:

Custom-built templates that customers can create, publish, and manage themselves, making it easier to roll-out and standardize teams on common processes while incorporating workflow best practices. New API extensibility that enables customers to create cross-system business processes by connecting their workflows within Box to third party applications like Salesforce or ServiceNow, as well as custom applications.

Enhancements to Box for Microsoft Teams:

Users can choose a Box folder to be synced automatically with a Microsoft Teams chat; Instantly grant access to Box files from within Teams; Receive Box notifications related to content activity directly within Teams; and use a redesigned app gallery.

Box Shield:

Box will announce a new policy exception capability for Box Shield, which must be opted-into at the corporate level, allows employees to make policy exceptions by providing business justification, which is then recorded for auditing purposes.

Compliance:

Box will announce that it will add FedRamp High certification and expand its GxP validation offering for federal and life sciences customers respectively.

https://www.box.com