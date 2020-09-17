Enview unveils Enview Explore 3D AI web application

Enview, a specialist in the scalable processing of 3D geospatial data, announced the launch of Enview Explore, a web application that leverages AI and cloud computing to automatically process 3D data at speed and scale. Enview’s unique method for classifying 3D data using neural networks and deep learning techniques reduces time to action by focusing on finding meaningful insights in 3D data. Previously offered as custom services for organizations the technology is now available for the first time as an easy-to-use, self-service web application.

Three-dimensional unstructured data, such as LiDAR, contains incredible detail but is painfully slow to analyze manually. Enview solves this problem by combining its AI with cloud computing to automate 3D classification and segmentation significantly faster, with scalability that can support even nation-sized datasets. Enview Explore removes the need for outsourcing LiDAR to a third party by giving users the ability to perform classification, segmentation, terrain modeling, change detection, feature extraction, and intuitive visualization directly inside the application. Enview Explore is generally available today. Pricing is based on the amount of data processed and not limited by the number of users.

https://enview.com/explore/