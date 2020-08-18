SnapLogic adds capabilities to Intelligent Integration Platform

Intelligent Integration Platform provider SnapLogic announced new enterprise automation capabilities that help employees across the business easily connect applications and data, streamline workflows and processes. The new capabilities include prebuilt, end-to-end process automations; ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) features and a quick-start solution for faster data warehousing; with a visual interface powered by machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP). With SnapLogic’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform, IT teams as well as business users across functions can use the low-code solution to connect apps and data and automate workflows and processes.

New Prebuilt Automation Journeys: Prebuilt automation journeys unify all the applications and data that make up a complete business process, such as hire-to-retire, quote-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and customer 360. The SnapLogic platform learns, understands, and connects to all of an organization’s underlying systems, streamlining flows and processes, automated in their construction, with rich AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities layered on top, for faster, data-enriched outcomes.

New NLP-powered Flow Interface: The visual flow interface guides non-technical business users through the integration and automation of business processes.

New ELT Snaps: ELT Snaps accelerate the integration and movement of large volumes of complex data, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments, into a cloud data warehouse and provide flexibility to leverage compute power for data transformations.

New 'Fast Loader' Solution: The new quick-start solution helps enterprises load data from multiple cloud and on-premises applications and data sources into their cloud data warehouse faster with a new wizard-based interface and parallel loading.

