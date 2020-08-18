Absorb Software acquires Koantic, a cloud-based content authoring solution

Absorb Software, provider of the Absorb Learning Management System (LMS) and Absorb Infuse, announced the acquisition of Koantic, a cloud-based course authoring tool. The demand for engaging, interactive eLearning content that can be created quickly continues to grow. Unlike complicated desktop solutions or overly simplified cloud-based solutions, Koantic is a combination of a web-based interface and full-featured course authoring. Absorb plans to integrate the course builder with its LMS while continuing to offer it as stand-alone product—which will soon be renamed Absorb Create.

https://www.absorblms.com/