Agility CMS restructures pricing

Agility CMS announced it has restructured its pricing tiers to provide users with more room for growth at better price points, and that eliminates limits of users, languages, and content items. Agility CMS is now offering four packages: free package for developers, a package for small teams, premium business package and custom enterprise options, with more freedom, when it comes to users, content items, and bandwidth, for users across the board:

Free Package: Now includes 5 users, 10GB bandwidth, 2,500 content items, and community support.

Now includes 5 users, 10GB bandwidth, 2,500 content items, and community support. Standard Package: For $47 per month, this package unlocks unlimited users and content items. Community support and 500GB of bandwidth is also included.

For $47 per month, this package unlocks unlimited users and content items. Community support and 500GB of bandwidth is also included. Pro Package: At $579 per month, companies on this package get direct support from the Agility CMS team, unlimited users, unlimited content items, and 1TB of bandwidth.

At $579 per month, companies on this package get direct support from the Agility CMS team, unlimited users, unlimited content items, and 1TB of bandwidth. Enterprise Options: Starting at $2,500 per month, companies gain even more direct and granular support, a dedicated account manager, and control over all the needs of your digital ecosystem.

https://agilitycms.com/