Otter.ai launches virtual events collaboration service

Otter.ai announced the launch of Otter for Events – a new collaboration service. With Otter Live Notes’ AI technology capturing event conversations and turning them into interactive, collaborative transcripts in real-time. It is targeted at any organization hosting a virtual, live, or in-person event – no matter the audience size. Otter for Events is now included as a feature for Otter for Teams customers, at no additional cost. A premium version of Otter for Events is available for much larger enterprise-level virtual or in-person events. Features include:

Public and private group: Organizers can create a branded one-stop-shop hub of recordings and content for their event that can be shared both during or after the event.

Organizers can create a branded one-stop-shop hub of recordings and content for their event that can be shared both during or after the event. Zoom Webinars : Otter for Teams subscribers will be able to launch Otter Live Notes directly from the Zoom webinar.

: Otter for Teams subscribers will be able to launch Otter Live Notes directly from the Zoom webinar. Live transcription: Event hosts can transcribe multiple sessions at once, enabling attendees to access Otter Live Notes from all sessions.

Event hosts can transcribe multiple sessions at once, enabling attendees to access Otter Live Notes from all sessions. Live collaboration: Attendees can view a live interactive transcript and can raise questions during an ongoing virtual event or webinar.

Attendees can view a live interactive transcript and can raise questions during an ongoing virtual event or webinar. Embedded Otter.ai player: Otter.ai’s embedded player means virtual event organizers can share a live stream of a transcript as it is captured in real-time.

https://otter.ai/