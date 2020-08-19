Xelex Digital announces WebChartAi for machine learning adoption

Xelex Digital announced the release of its new audio and text annotation platform, WebChartAi, designed to accelerate the adoption of machine learning applications by simplifying the creation of training data at scale. The initial MVP (minimum viable product) release of WebChartAi focuses on manual annotation of audio and text data objects. Upcoming releases include semi-automated annotation, and image and video annotation. In addition to its use by companies for in-house projects, WebChartAi is designed for use by AI and NLP companies acting as service providers. The company is now seeking partners for the platform’s expansion beyond its current MVP form.

https://www.webchartai.com