Perfect Sense announces rebrand as Brightspot

Perfect Sense announced it will rebrand the company as Brightspot, the name of its flagship Content Business Platform product. Brightspot’s Content Business Platform helps customers transform their content businesses and make an impact with their customers, partners and stakeholders. The Brightspot Content Business Platform was designed to replace traditional content management systems (CMS) to fully enable the digital transformation needs of the modern enterprise, and was designed by publishers and developers with an extensible architecture and the ability to be integration ready to solve unique business priorities no matter their business logic, workflows or content types.

https://www.brightspot.com/about-us/perfect-sense-announces-rebrand-as-brightspot