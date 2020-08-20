Bounteous announces Bounteous Connector for Magento Commerce and Adobe Experience Manager

Bounteous announced the creation of the Bounteous Connector for Magento Commerce and Adobe Experience Manager Assets. Developed by Bounteous in collaboration with Adobe, the connector provides a seamless workflow between Magento Commerce stores and Adobe Experience Manager Assets giving Magento Commerce merchants digital asset management capabilities. It accelerates the process by synchronizing product images to Experience Manager Assets and substituting image rendering used by the Commerce Cloud Integration Framework Connector so images are pulled from the Experience Manager rather than Magento for faster delivery. The integrated systems are managed by unified workflows. With the connector, commerce managers have access to Adobe Experience Manager Assets while maintaining standard Magento Commerce workflows. Implementations gain improvement in SEO and SEM by consolidating metadata imported in Experience Manager upon asset creation.

