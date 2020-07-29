Unscrambl integrates with Microsoft Teams to let users converse with enterprise data

Unscrambl’s conversational analytics software ‘qbo insights’ is now available as qbo app for Microsoft Teams. qbo, by enabling natural language access to your data, makes facts and insights take center stage in workspace collaborations. With this addition Teams users can make fact-based decisions simply by conversing with their data. Unscrambl’s qbo leverages Teams’ capabilities for an interactive and collaborative data exploration experience. A business user would start by asking a question in natural language, as one would ask a human data analyst. The response is an interactive visualization of the requested data, often with a brief explanation, and suggestions about follow-up questions. Users can converse with qbo one-on-one or collaboratively as a team, view charts, refine, drill-down, create boards and even present their findings without having to leave the Teams platform.

https://qbo.ai