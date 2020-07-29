Contentful releases free plan for digital experience builders

Contentful announced a new Community Plan that provides those who build digital experiences with free access to Contentful’s content platform. Contentful’s community gain new technology capabilities, training and resources to build and launch digital experiences across all channels, including websites, mobile apps, wearable devices and digital displays. COVID-19 forced businesses to pivot their primary means of customer engagement to digital channels. Contentful is helping digital builders and businesses get started quickly by removing the friction of a software trial with a “free forever” plan and expanded educational resources. Builders can immediately start using the platform with free training, free certification and free use of Contentful’s tools forever — no 14 day trial or credit card needed.

Contentful is also making it easier for businesses to upgrade as they grow with a streamlined self-service Team plan and expanded Enterprise options. These offerings will make it easier for businesses to scale as they deliver content-driven digital experiences across more advanced use cases. Teams and small businesses can accelerate development on a self-service plan that enables them to start building for free and then upgrade based on their project needs with just a credit card. This offering includes expanded authoring roles and locales to support basic publishing workflows.

