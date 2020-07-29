Coveo and commercetools partner

Coveo announced that its cloud-native platform will be available in the commercetools Integration Marketplace to help provide personalized experiences for search and merchandising needs. Coveo provides the intelligence layer that enables organizations to deliver modern Ecommerce search, product recommendations, and personalization with relevant content. commercetools’ headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform is cloud-native and uses microservices. The combination of the Coveo Experience Intelligence Platform and commercetools shopping features leverages modern API and microservices architectures to deliver relevant, contextual experiences powered by data that meet the expectations of modern Ecommerce buyers. Search re-orders products based on real-time customer data, delivers relevant content and integrates with any source of customer data.

https://www.coveo.com/, https://commercetools.com