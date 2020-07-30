Atlassian acquires Mindville

Atlassian announced it acquired Mindville, an asset and configuration management company based in Sweden. Mindville Insight provides enterprises with visibility into their assets and services, critical to delivering great customer and employee service experiences. Mindville will bolster Atlassian’s IT Service Management (ITSM) capabilities. By combining rich contextual information from disparate development tools with infrastructure-related information from Mindville, IT teams can now leverage Jira Service Desk to better anticipate the impact of changes to critical business services. Mindville is already a partner in the Atlassian Marketplace.

Mindville gives organizations a place to store and share information about all their assets and infrastructure across their whole business, even areas outside of IT such as HR, sales, and facilities. Teams can see how various services are linked to the underlying infrastructure, helping them understand how any given change will affect the customer or employee experience as a whole. Mindville also discovers and tracks assets and infrastructure by scanning the network, so teams don’t have to enter every asset manually. This solution integrates with cloud providers like AWS and Azure, and can either co-exist with, or help teams migrate away from, other solutions such as ServiceNow, Microsoft SCCM, and Snow Software.

https://www.atlassian.com/blog/announcements/atlassian-acquires-mindville