MxHero announced Egnyte integration with Microsoft Outlook

MxHero announced availability of its integration between Microsoft’s Outlook email client and the Egnyte content management platform directly from the Microsoft Outlook AppSource store. The add-in can be installed from within Outlook for Windows, Mac, and OWA (Outlook Web Access). Additional capabilities include download, preview, collaboration, move and deletion of files, folders, and email messages. When saving emails to Egnyte, MxHero optimizes email content for the Egnyte environment by automatically saving the email message as a text-searchable PDF document linked to any attachments that are saved separately. The plugin requires Outlook 2013, Outlook 2016, Outlook.com, or Office 365 with an email that is hosted on a Microsoft Exchange server.

https://www.mxhero.com