Mediafly launches Content Hub

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management, and advisory services, announced Mediafly Content Hub, a solution providing marketers the ability to manage public-facing website sales content, customer-facing sales content and internal-only sales content all in one place, allowing teams to share relevant, engaging and personalized content throughout every stage of the buying process. Through Content Hub companies can automatically surface the most relevant content for a buyer on the website in the early stages of buyer research, create qualified leads, and keep the content experience consistent across the buyer journey even after the handoff from marketing to sales has occurred. Content Hub is now available for Mediafly customers.

https://www.mediafly.com/