DefinedCrowd launches DefinedData, a marketplace of AI datasets

DefinedCrowd announced the launch of DefinedData, an offering that enables customers to accelerate their AI-initiatives by acquiring pre-collected, annotated, and validated AI training data from an online catalog. Customers can browse pre-collected AI datasets in multiple languages, domains, and recording types and either request samples or purchase. Customers can also choose between a one-time purchase or annual subscription that provides access to all of the new datasets. The catalog is expected to grow to include over 25,000 hours of speech and natural language data. Multiple key performance indicators (KPIs) will be used including Word Error Rate, gender distribution levels, age distribution, ambient noise levels, nativeness (accuracy of native speakers), and domain accuracy.

