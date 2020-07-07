Accusoft partners with TEAM Informatics on M-Connect for M-Files

TEAM Informatics is developing a new product called M-Connect, which leverages Accusoft’s PrizmDoc Viewer. M-Connect extends and enhances the capabilities of the M-Files Intelligent Information Management platform. As part of M-Connect’s functionality, TEAM Informatics needed to provide the ability for users to access, view, collaborate, and search information within different document formats. They needed to control access to the documents, audit changes, and support a wide range of file formats in a web interface. Accusoft provides content and imaging solutions that solve document lifecycle complexities. Their technology provides document viewing, advanced search, image compression, conversion, barcode recognition, OCR, and other image processing tools to use in application and web development. The partners plan to launch M-Connect July 8, 2020.

https://www.accusoft.com, https://www.teamim.com