DocsCorp acquires Verowave

DocsCorp announced it has completed acquisition agreements for Verowave Technologies, a UK provider of document production and assembly software. The verowave Platform (verodocs, verosheets, and veroslides) will be integrated into the DocsCorp document productivity suite and re-branded as veroDocs. With this acquisition, DocsCorp brings together document assembly and production, PDF creation and editing, document comparison, metadata cleaning, and email recipient checking into an integrated suite.

https://www.docscorp.com