Box adds automated classification to Box Shield

Box announced the addition of intelligent, automated classification to Box Shield, the company’s security solution for protecting content in the cloud. Leveraging machine learning, Shield can now automatically scan files and classify them based on their content, helping businesses detect and secure sensitive data without getting in the way of work. Box Shield helps prevent data leakage and proactively identifies potential insider threats or compromised accounts.

Using machine learning and data leakage prevention capabilities, this new feature scans files in real-time when they’re uploaded, updated, moved, or copied to specified folders, and automatically classifies them based on admin-defined policies. This enables customers to scale data classification and enforce policies across the enterprise, in order to reduce risk and meet compliance standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR. Customers will be able to:

Automatically identify multiple personally identifiable information types within files, including social security numbers, driver’s licenses, International Bank Account Number (IBAN) codes, International Classification of Diseases (ICD-9/ICD-10) codes, and more

Automatically identify custom terms and phrases within files – for example: “Box Confidential”, “Internal use only”, and “NDA required”

Easily create policies that apply the appropriate classification label based on desired logic – including and/or conditions and unique counts

Once files are classified appropriately, Shield can help prevent data leakage through a combination of access controls already in use by Shield customers, such as shared link, external collaboration, and download restrictions. The new feature supports the most common unstructured file types in Box, including documents, spreadsheets, PDF, Box Notes, and more. The new Box Shield automated classification capabilities will begin to be available today and will roll out to eligible customers over the next month.

