IXIASOFT and Precision Content partner

IXIASOFT, a DITA CCMS software company, and Precision Content, a provider of structured authoring and content management expertise announce partnership to help customers with the required support to identify, understand, and effectively address their content challenges. IXIASOFT’s newly formed alliance with Precision Content creates new capabilities to benefit from microcontent structures by linking a standardized content authoring methodology with the IXIASOFT CCMS software. Precision Content’s team of technical communication professionals focuses on reengineering how content is authored to help businesses implement innovative, scalable, and sustainable solutions to plan, author, and publish high-value content.

https://www.ixiasoft.com, https://www.precisioncontent.com