Lucidworks announces advanced linguistics package

Lucidworks announced the Advanced Linguistics Package for Lucidworks Fusion to power personalized search for users in Asian, European, and Middle Eastern markets. Lucidworks now embeds text analytics from Basis Technology, provider of AI for natural language processing. According to the companies, building, testing, and maintaining the many algorithms and models required to properly support each language is challenging and expensive. Asian, Middle Eastern, and certain European languages require additional processes to handle unique linguistic phenomena, such as lack of whitespace, compound words, and multiple forms of the same word. The combination of Basis with the AI-powered search platform of Lucidworks Fusion is expected to provide accuracy and performance enhancements in information retrieval for the digital experience. Lucidworks’ Advanced Linguistics Package provides language processing in more than 30 languages and advanced entity extraction in 21 languages. By accurately analyzing the text, in the language it was written, Rosette helps the Lucidworks Fusion platform deliver the right answers to every user, regardless of where they work or what language they use.

https://lucidworks.com, https://www.basistech.com