Personalization is hard, and not getting it right isn’t an option — we’ve all experienced what that can look like. Colin Eagan provides a road map — what an “experience designer” needs to do throughout the process from technology selection through to iterative improvement.

It’s now estimated that some 45% of organizations have attempted to personalize their own homepage in some way — but fewer than a third think it’s actually “working.” If that scares you, you’re not alone: As personalization technology races from niche to mainstream, the design community is racing to catch up. It’s time for a UX intervention. This highly practical talk focuses on the role of experience designer in influencing user-centered personalization design, including technology selection, user data models, and, of course, wireframes. Specifically, it covers what the well-versed designer should know about the latest personalization technology; what to do when you get a request to “do personalization” (either at your organization or your clients’); how to fit personalized user content into a larger information design system; how to use your role in UX to influence technical product selection; grow to translate actual user needs into a real-time user data model (“living personas”); wireframe-level guidelines for introducing personalized components in web and email; and creating a measurement framework based on “quick-wins” and iterative improvement.

