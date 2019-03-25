Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference

Washington DC April 28 – 29, Workshops May 1

facing crowd

Personalization is hard, and not getting it right isn’t an option — we’ve all experienced what that can look like. Colin Eagan provides a road map — what an “experience designer” needs to do throughout the process from technology selection through to iterative improvement. 

B104. Designing Personalized Experiences 

It’s now estimated that some 45% of organizations have attempted to personalize their own homepage in some way — but fewer than a third think it’s actually “working.” If that scares you, you’re not alone: As personalization technology races from niche to mainstream, the design community is racing to catch up. It’s time for a UX intervention. This highly practical talk focuses on the role of experience designer in influencing user-centered personalization design, including technology selection, user data models, and, of course, wireframes. Specifically, it covers what the well-versed designer should know about the latest personalization technology; what to do when you get a request to “do personalization” (either at your organization or your clients’); how to fit personalized user content into a larger information design system; how to use your role in UX to influence technical product selection; grow to translate actual user needs into a real-time user data model (“living personas”); wireframe-level guidelines for introducing personalized components in web and email; and creating a measurement framework based on “quick-wins” and iterative improvement.

Monday, April 29: 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.


Colin Eagan

Colin Eagan
Principal, User Experience Design, ICF NEXT

 

 

Learn more & register with code FG19 for best available price

 

Diamond sponsors

Google Cloud
Gridspace
twilio
ZOHO

Platinum sponsors

SAP digital experience
Shufflr
 

 

Gilbane Conferences have been providing content, computing, and digital experience professionals with trusted content since 2002.

Share