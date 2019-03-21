Gilbane’s Digital Experience Conference

Washington DC April 28 – 29, Workshops May 1

Technology and operational integration remain the most difficult and costly implementation issues for digital experience and digital transformation initiatives. Understanding the integration technologies and practices most critical for your project is a requirement for success. Integrating open source and proprietary technologies can save cost, but what’s involved? Does open source add additional challenges? Veteran Joe Bachana describes a current project integrating a mix of five different systems. This is bound to be interesting!

A201. Case study in integration of open source with proprietary technologies for AGBU, a global not-for-profit

In this talk, Joe Bachana presents how open source technologies such as Drupal (CMS), Entermedia (DAM), OpenKM (records management), and CiviCRM (CRM) are being implemented with an Intacct Accounting System for the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU). The resulting system manages the entire customer relationship, from inception through to management of donations and membership activities.

Tuesday, April 30: 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Joseph Bachana

President, DPCI

