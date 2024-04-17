ThoughtSpot renames and adds features to ThoughtSpot Everywhere

ThoughtSpot, an AI-powered analytics company, today announced a series of initiatives for developers and product builders to help their customers, partners, and employees with generative AI and embedded natural language search, including a new pricing edition, a Vercel Marketplace listing, support channels, and new courses and certifications.

ThoughtSpot has renamed the embedded solution, previously known as ThoughtSpot Everywhere to ThoughtSpot Embedded, reflecting ThoughtSpot’s vision to make analytics invisible – seamlessly embedded into every data application and user workflow – and its business outcomes visible. New features and offerings include:

Developer Edition. The new Developer Edition offers developers exploring ThoughtSpot in free trial an opportunity to try ThoughtSpot Embedded capabilities with their specific use case for free for 12 months.

The new Developer Edition offers developers exploring ThoughtSpot in free trial an opportunity to try ThoughtSpot Embedded capabilities with their specific use case for free for 12 months. Vercel Marketplace Integration. The new app listing for ThoughtSpot enables developers to quickly embed ThoughtSpot’s AI-powered analytics into their apps via the Vercel Marketplace.

The new app listing for ThoughtSpot enables developers to quickly embed ThoughtSpot’s AI-powered analytics into their apps via the Vercel Marketplace. Discord Channel. Developers can ask ThoughtSpot Embedded subject matter experts technical questions and receive guidance in our Discord community.

Developers can ask ThoughtSpot Embedded subject matter experts technical questions and receive guidance in our Discord community. New ThoughtSpot Embedded Courses and Certifications. ThoughtSpot University is releasing a new paid certification for ThoughtSpot Embedded, the ThoughtSpot Embedded Developer. The new certification is for developers looking to attain formal recognition of their skills and knowledge in AI-Powered Analytics with ThoughtSpot Embedded.

https://www.thoughtspot.com/press-releases/thoughtspot-makes-embedding-ai-powered-analytics-easy-and-ubiquitous-for-everyone