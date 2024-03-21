Chetu partners with Brightspot

Chetu, a software solutions and support services provider, announced its partnership with Brightspot, a Content Management System (CMS) provider, to deliver additional capabilities as the content program evolves.

As a Brightspot partner, Chetu’s expertise in CMS software development across various industries complements Brightspot’s mission to provide an API-first platform that can deliver and execute CMS projects quickly.

By leveraging Chetu’s expertise in custom software solutions, Brightspot’s API-first platform will be open to a new audience of developers and end users. This strategic partnership empowers businesses to elevate any existing content management system.

https://www.chetu.com/news/chetu-partners-with-brightspot.php ■ https://www.brightspot.com