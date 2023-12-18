Figma and Adobe abandoning proposed merger

From the Figma blog…

Figma and Adobe have reached a joint decision to end our pending acquisition. It’s not the outcome we had hoped for, but despite thousands of hours spent with regulators around the world detailing differences between our businesses, our products, and the markets we serve, we no longer see a path toward regulatory approval of the deal.

We entered into this agreement 15 months ago with the goal of accelerating what both Adobe and Figma could do for our respective communities. While we leave that future behind and continue on as an independent company, we are excited to find ways to partner for our users.

Amid the uncertainty of a pending acquisition, I am deeply proud of how the Figma team delivered for our community and feel we have only continued to accelerate our pace over the past 15 months. Our team built and shipped new products to make it easier to ideate, design and build software, including our first native AI features, Dev Mode, Variables, and Advanced Prototyping. We also opened new hubs in the UK and Asia, hosted an epic Config IRL in San Francisco, acquired AI startup Diagram, and added more than 500 new Figmates.

Figma’s founding vision was to “eliminate the gap between imagination and reality.” The shift from a physical economy to a digital economy and huge advances in AI have combined to make this aspiration feel even more urgent and within reach today than it did 11 years ago.

This will be our focus moving forward. We want to make it easy for anyone to design and build digital products on a single multiplayer canvas—from start to finish, idea to production. I’m so excited for what the future holds and beyond grateful to our community for supporting us. Figma’s best, most innovative days are still ahead.

https://www.figma.com/blog/figma-adobe-abandon-proposed-merger/